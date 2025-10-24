Modern Education Key To Strengthen The System: Chief Justice

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Chief Justice of Afghanistan's Supreme Court emphasized the need to prepare the educational curriculum in accordance with Islamic values, stating that“the system needs strength and this strength is achieved through modern education.”

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) said in a statement on Friday that a meeting was held to strengthen the educational system, during which the efforts of scholars and professors were recognized and appreciated.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Justice (Qazi al-Qudat), the Minister of Promotion of Virtue, Prevention of Vice and Complaints, the Minister of Higher Education and his deputies, the Deputy of the Ministry of Justice, representatives from the Academy of Sciences, leadership delegations from central universities and hundreds of scholars and professors.

During the meeting, Chief Justice Sheikh Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Haqqani said:“All our teachers in Afghanistan are Muslims, hardworking and good people. Those who did not align with Islam left the country or fled.”

He added that the stability and implementation of the Islamic system cannot be achieved without modern sciences, emphasizing that the system's strength comes through modern education.

Referring to the strengthening of the educational system and the revision of academic materials, Haqqani said that preparing curricula in line with Islamic values and Afghan traditions plays a central role in reinforcing the Islamic system.

He praised all scholars, professors, and the Ministry of Higher Education for their efforts in strengthening higher education, noting that significant work has been done to improve Afghanistan's educational system.

Minister of Promotion of Virtue, Prevention of Vice, and Complaints Sheikh Mohammad Khalid Hanafi said:“Occupiers, after every invasion, always first altered the educational curricula according to their own ideology.”

He added that the Islamic Emirate aims to graduate students from all universities and seminaries equipped with Islamic beliefs, thought and values.

The MoHE statement concluded that the ministry recognized and appreciated those scholars and professors who have played a constructive role in strengthening various aspects of the educational system.

sa