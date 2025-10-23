Jostens Unveils The University Of Connecticut's 2025 Women's Basketball National Championship Ring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE HUSKIES CELEBRATE THEIR 12th CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE WITH A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND RING.

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation's leading provider of custom-crafted championship jewelry, has designed the National Championship Ring for the University of Connecticut's women's basketball team. This immaculate ring was presented to players, coaches and staff members during a private dinner on Thursday, October 23.

“Jostens is honored to craft these national championship rings for the UConn Women's Basketball team, a program synonymous with excellence, perseverance and unmatched legacy,” said Chris Poitras, SVP & GM of Jostens Professional & College Sports Division.“This year's ring design features innovative elements that have never before been seen in college sports, reflecting the groundbreaking spirit of the Huskies' achievement. These rings are more than just symbols of victory - they represent the hard work, unity and relentless drive that propelled UConn to national glory once again. It's a privilege to celebrate their historic accomplishment with a keepsake that will be cherished for a lifetime.”

The Huskies' 2025 National Championship Ring celebrates their hard-fought title and dominant season with striking hand-set stones and intricately designed storytelling.

The ring top is a marvel of artful engineering. Not only does the top of the ring lift off, becoming a wearable pendant, but underneath it lies a piece of UConn's actual championship game ball. For a touch of personalization, the pendant's jump ring features the player's number decorated with stones, while the backside of the pendant is engraved with their last name. Etched over the piece of the Huskies' basketball is their NCAA trophy, displaying their final record, 37-3, at its base.

The ring top-pendant combo is boldly decorated with the "NATIONAL CHAMPIONS" title set with luminous stones. A basketball net drapes over a stunning, gold-tone NCAA trophy, marking the Huskies' 2025 championship victory. Surrounding the iconic UConn logo are 12 strategically placed, trapezoid-shaped baguette stones, which symbolize the program's record 12 national championship titles.

The left side of the ring features the recipient's name and their number, adorned with precisely placed stones, atop a UConn-blue panel. Additional stones drape down the side towards the university's iconic husky head logo, skillfully incised at the bottom of the panel.

The right side of the ring displays“2025” to honor the team's championship year, with“THE POWER OF FRIENDSHIP” below as a nod to the close-knit bond the team shared and its impact on their success. In the center of the blue-toned panel sits Gampel Pavilion with five triangle-shaped stones representing both their fifth consecutive BIG EAST Tournament title and the patterned roof of their home arena. Similar to the left side of the ring, hand-set stones cascade the panel towards the husky head logo, thoughtfully displayed near the bottom.

Preserving UConn's road to glory, the scores of the last four NCAA Tournament games that led to their national championship are imprinted on the inside of the ring. Completing this showstopping commemorative, the players' motto“VIBES” appears on the outside of the band.

In addition to the National Championship Ring, players and staff members received the Official National Championship Ring from the NCAA. Both intricately designed rings were custom-crafted by Jostens experts.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens for more information.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT

The University of Connecticut is a national leader among public research universities, with more than 32,000 students seeking answers to critical questions in classrooms, labs and the community. A culture of innovation drives this pursuit of knowledge throughout the University's network of campuses. Connecticut's commitment to higher education helps UConn attract students who thrive in the most competitive environments, as well as globally renowned faculty members. Our school pride is fueled by a history of success that has made us a standout in Division I athletics. UConn fosters a diverse and vibrant culture that meets the needs and seizes the opportunities of a dynamic global society.

