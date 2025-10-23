Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In 11Th Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Committee On Anti-Corruption In Kuwait

Qatar Participates In 11Th Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Committee On Anti-Corruption In Kuwait


2025-10-23 07:16:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated on Thursday in the 11th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee on Anti-Corruption held in Kuwait.

The Qatari delegation was headed by the Chairman of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority HE Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad.

The meeting discussed key issues of mutual interest in promoting integrity, transparency, and combating corruption in addition to supporting a number of UN resolutions and initiatives that the GCC countries will present at the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, scheduled to be held in Qatar next December.

The meeting also honored Director of the Control and Development Department at the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority Amal Ahmed Al Kuwari, in recognition of her outstanding efforts and winning the Ideal Employee Award among the agencies responsible for protecting integrity and combating corruption in the GCC countries.

This achievement reflects the competence of the Authority's staff and their contribution to enhancing the values ​​of integrity and transparency at the national and regional levels.

MENAFN23102025000063011010ID1110241097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search