New Zealand, Iceland Deepen Ties With Working Holiday Scheme, Tax Agreement


2025-10-23 09:03:42
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WELLINGTON, Oct 24 (NNN-RNZ) – New Zealand and Iceland are enhancing practical cooperation in working holidays, taxation, and geothermal energy, a New Zealand government statement said, yesterday.

During his visit to Iceland, New Zealand Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, met with Iceland's President, Halla Tomasdottir, on Wednesday, saying, initiatives discussed by the two sides constitute an important step towards enhancing New Zealand's cooperation with Iceland, the statement said.

New Zealand and Iceland will start negotiations on a reciprocal Working Holiday Scheme, allowing young citizens to travel, study, and work in each other's countries, according to the statement, citing New Zealand Immigration Minister, Erica Stanford.

New Zealand also signed a Double Tax Agreement with Iceland, aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, by“providing clarity and fairness” for cross-border business activities, the statement said.– NNN-RNZ

