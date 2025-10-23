TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd Expects To Terminate Herat Gas Pipeline Section By Late 2026
"Our goal is to complete construction work on the Herat section by the end of next year and begin gas supply in late 2026 or early 2027," he noted.
Amanov emphasized that the project is progressing according to schedule, and negotiations with the Pakistani side on key agreements, including the Host Government Agreement and the Gas Transportation Agreement, are nearing completion.
"More than 90 percent of the work has already been completed, and we are awaiting concrete steps to finalize and sign these documents," he added.
He also said that the Asian Development Bank continues to engage with the TAPI consortium and has previously offered financing in excess of $1 billion.
According to Amanov, the Islamic Development Bank has expressed its willingness to consider participating in financing the Afghan and Pakistani sections of the project.
"This segment is a kind of proof that projects of this scale can be implemented in our region," the company's head noted.
