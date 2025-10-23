PDP's MMU Waqf Board Custody Resolution Dropped

PDP legislative leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para speaks in Assembly- KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- People's Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Parra on Thursday said that his resolution seeking the restoration of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board and its custodianship by the Muttahid-e-Majlis-e-Ulema was dropped from the Assembly ballot.

In a post on X, Parra stated,“Our resolution to restore the J&K Waqf Board and hand over its custodianship to the Muttahid-e-Majlis-e-Ulema was dropped in the Assembly ballot.”

He added that the party would formally request Speaker A.R. Rather to exercise his discretion and include the proposal in the legislative business, highlighting the issue's importance.

“Waqf is a sensitive, faith-linked matter that deserves debate and return to local religious leadership under Mirwaiz Kashmir,” Parra wrote.

The PDP legislator has consistently advocated for restoring the Waqf Board's traditional community role and returning its management to the local religious leadership led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.