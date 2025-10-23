Rajya Sabha Polls: PDP, Congress To Back NC Candidates

File photo

Srinagar- The Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday announced their support for the National Conference (NC) in Friday's Rajya Sabha elections, describing the move as a strategic effort to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from gaining a seat.

Addressing a press briefing, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra said the decision was taken after detailed consultations with the party's central leadership and internal deliberations.“We have set aside differences with the NC to uphold the larger values we represent and to counter the BJP,” he said. All six Congress legislators have been issued a formal whip to vote for NC candidates.

“We have taken this stand after considering the sensitivities of our region and our identity as a secular, democratic force,” Karra said.

The Congress' decision to vote in favour of NC comes hours after the PDP made a similar pledge. Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on announced its support to the ruling National Conference (NC) for the third Rajya Sabha seat, saying the move was aimed at keeping the“fascist forces” out. The first Rajya Sabha polls since Jammu and Kashmir's downgrading to a Union Territory are scheduled for Friday.

“We have decided to give support to the NC and vote for their candidates,” Mehbooba Mufti said at a press conference, emphasizing that the decision was taken to keep the BJP away.