IND Vs NZ, Women's World Cup 2025: India End Losing Streak, Qualify For Semifinal With Win Over New Zealand

Team India has made a strong comeback to qualify for the Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal with a crucial win over New Zealand at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. The Women in Blue ended a three-match losing streak with a 53-run victory over the White Ferns.

After posting a total of 340/3 in a rain-reduced 49 overs, thanks to brilliant centuries from Pratika Rawal (122) and Smriti Mandhana (109), along with a crucial unbeaten 77 from Jemimah Rodrigues, India successfully defended the revised 325-run target by restricting New Zealand to 271/8 in 44 overs via the DLS method, despite half-centuries from Brooke Halliday (81) and Izaballe Gaze (65*).

Renuka Thakur was the standout bowler for the Women in Blue as he registered figures of 2/25 at an economy rate of 4.20 in her spell of six overs. Kranti Gaud too picked two wickets while conceding 48 runs at an economy rate of 5.30 in nine overs. Apart from Renuka and Kranti, Sneh Rana, Shree Charanai, Pratika Rawal, and Deepti Sharma chipped in with a wicket each.

#TeamIndia seal their spot in the semi-finals with a convincing win against New Zealand Scorecard ▶ #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvNZ twitter/iHOc9hf8cR

- BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 23, 2025

(more to come...)