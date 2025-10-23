EU Committed To Addressing Ukraine's Pressing Financial Needs For Next Two Years Costa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Council President Antonio Costa reported this on X, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the EUCO delivered an important message: The EU is committed to addressing Ukraine's pressing financial needs for the next two years," he said.

He clarified that this includes support for Ukraine's military and defense efforts.

"Russia must stop the war immediately," Costa stated.

Read also: Zelensky calls on EU summit participants to unblock opening of negotiation clusters

As Ukrinform reported, EU leaders in the conclusions on European defense and security following the Brussels summit confirmed the need for close cooperation with Ukraine and its integration into Europe's defense industry.

Photo: European Union