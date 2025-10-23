Al-Futtaim Commemorates 50-Year Milestone Of Honda Gold Wing With Two New Models Soaring Into The Middle East And North Africa



Unique colourways and badging revealed for the Gold Wing 50th Anniversary models

Improved connectivity and infotainment functionality continues to set benchmarks for touring in the 25YM GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour models Achieving Euro5 compliance highlights Honda's commitment to improve engine performance, fuel efficiency, and reduce emissions Celebrating 50 years of touring in 2025, the Honda Gold Wing has represented the ultimate in two-wheeled travel since its introduction as a naked 1000cc machine half a century ago. And the Gold Wing holds a special place in the hearts of regional customers, who, ahead of its highly anticipated launch today, have always showcased with pride their unique customised machines at ride events across the Middle East and North Africa.







Over those five decades, Honda's seminal touring flagship bike has grown in physical size and displacement, while consistently introducing new levels of comfort, luxury, and technology to motorcycling. For the incredible 50-year milestone, the 25YM Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour gain several detail changes to keep them as the benchmark long distance tourers. Paying homage to iconic Gold Wing models of the past, the 25YM GL1800 Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary edition boasts two new evocative paint finishes and unique badging, channelling in particular the 1988 GL1500 in bold Eternal Gold and Mahogany Brown Metallic combination, which has been subtly updated for 2025. Alongside this is a refined Bordeaux Red Metallic finish, finished with stunning black and gold graphics and discreet gold lettering and detailing. Pride of place on the centre console and Smart Key is the Gold Wing emblem, with 50th Anniversary and 'since 1975' detailing, where its crisp 3D, two-tone chrome design merges the strength and dignity of a lion's head with the majestic wings of an eagle, ready to pounce with open talons. The comprehensive digital dash has also been updated to display a unique start-up animation. Keeping to the Gold Wing's reputation as a platform for not only comfort but also technological innovation, the new 25YM GL1800 Gold Wing models have received upgrades to both audio and rider/pillion connectivity, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality enabled and new, improved audio system speakers to deliver a high-quality, rich sound at all speeds. Cutting a striking figure, the 25YM GL1800 Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary DCT and airbag will be available in two new colours: Eternal Gold and Mahogany Brown Metallic – a bold combination channelling the spirit of the 1988 GL1500, subtly updated for the modern era – and Bordeaux Red Metallic, offering a refined finish accented with black and gold graphics, discreet gold lettering, and detailing. The 25YM GL1800 Gold Wing is available exclusively in a beautiful, brand-new Mat Ballistic Black 50th Anniversary edition paint scheme completed with full size, subtly softened Gold Wing logos on the rear panniers. And with final revisions based around the addition of an O2 sensor and updates to the ECU's settings, both the Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour attain Euro 5 ratings, providing even greater peace of mind for riders hitting the open road. The Honda Gold Wing's journey began in 1972, conceived as the ultimate Grand Touring motorcycle that was by 1975 revolutionised as the long-distance riding GL1000, with its powerful engine and refinement quickly building a reputation for reliability. The 1980s saw its evolution into a true Grand Tourer with the GL1100, introducing features like air-assisted suspension and factory-fitted touring amenities, with subsequent models, including the GL1200 and the benchmark-setting 1988 GL1500, continuously adding luxury and technological advancements. The 2001 GL1800 transformed the Gold Wing into an even more dynamic machine, boasting a powerful six-cylinder engine and aluminium frame, and introduced innovations like the world's first production motorcycle airbag in 2006. 