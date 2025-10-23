"Dialogue 360 Program Showcases Civil Society Initiatives In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) – The "Dialogue 360" program, implemented by the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Inter-religious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), discussed today the projects and initiatives carried out by civil society organizations in Jordan.The discussions took place during a field visit conducted on Thursday in Amman by a delegation from the "Dialogue 360" program as part of its work in the Arab region.The visit comes within a series of similar tours organized by the center to support dialogue initiatives and strengthen cooperation among religious and community leaders across the Arab world.The "Dialogue 360" program is one of KAICIID's flagship initiatives aimed at empowering individuals and organizations that promote dialogue and social cohesion.The program supports local initiatives addressing community challenges through inter-religious and intercultural dialogue. Since its inception, the program has contributed to the implementation of more than 190 dialogue initiatives across the Arab region, including training workshops, platforms for cooperation among religious leaders, and policy papers that promote civil peace and coexistence.The visit provided Jordanian participants with an opportunity to present their field experiences and exchange knowledge on the impact of their initiatives within their local communities. It also aimed to expand cooperation networks among religious and community leaders and enhance joint efforts toward building more peaceful and cohesive societies.KAICIID's Director for the Arab Region, Waseem Haddad, stated that the center's vision revolves around building a world founded on respect, understanding, and cooperation among people, while working to instill the values of justice, peace, and reconciliation, and to foster mutual respect among nations particularly within the Arab region.At the conclusion of the visit, participants emphasized the importance of continuing such field programs that translate the principles of dialogue into practical actions. These efforts, they said, help entrench a culture of understanding and coexistence, and strengthen community partnerships to build a future based on peace and mutual respect.They also highlighted that Jordan stands as a regional model of religious coexistence, where mutual respect, peace, and goodwill are deeply rooted in daily life, supported by national policies, laws, and institutions that embody these values.