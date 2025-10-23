Jordan's International Search And Rescue Team Preserves Top UN Classification

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- The Jordan International Search and Rescue Team, affiliated with the Public Security Directorate / Civil Defense, has successfully maintained its prestigious "Heavy" international classification among global search and rescue teams after passing a rigorous re-evaluation by the United Nations' International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).This achievement reflects the team's exceptional professionalism and high operational efficiency and underscores Jordan's distinguished regional and international standing in humanitarian response and disaster relief in line with the directives of the Hashemite leadership to support humanitarian work and aid those affected worldwide.The UN-led assessment included intensive field exercises simulating real-world natural and humanitarian disaster scenarios. The evaluation covered search, rescue, first aid, and comprehensive field management operations. The medical, logistical, and technical units also underwent meticulous inspection by UN experts, which confirmed the team's advanced readiness and strong capability for rapid deployment and immediate response under all conditions.The Jordanian team was the first Arab unit to earn the "Heavy" classification in 2013 and has consistently retained it thanks to continuous professional training, capacity development, and strict adherence to international emergency and rescue standards.This classification highlights the team's comprehensive capabilities, which include specialized units equipped with state-of-the-art tools and technology, trained search dogs, and an advanced mobile medical unit. These assets enable the team to deliver effective rescue and relief operations both domestically and internationally.The achievement further strengthens global confidence in Jordan's emergency response capacities and reinforces the Kingdom's position as a leading regional hub for rescue operations and humanitarian assistance. It also affirms Jordan's role as a model in crisis management and rapid emergency response.