Japan's Mount Fuji Sees Snow For First Time This Winter
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The peak of Japan's Mount Fuji was today capped with snow for the first time this winter, reaching the milestone 21 days later than the average since records began in 1894, the meteorological agency said.
This year's snowfall came two weeks earlier than 2024, when snow settled on the 12,388-ft mountain only on November 7, the latest since records began. Fuji's "first" snowfall is defined as the first point after summer at which all or part of the mountain is visibly covered in snow or "white-looking solid precipitation" when observed from below, according to the Kofu observatory office of the meteorological agency.
