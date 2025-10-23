403
Russian Customs Intercept Gemstone Smuggling Attempts
(MENAFN) Russian customs officers at Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport foiled two separate attempts to smuggle gemstones into Russia on the same day, according to an official statement.
The suspects, both foreign nationals, were traveling from Asian countries through the United Arab Emirates on different flights and failed to declare the high-value items they were carrying, the Federal Customs Service reported on Wednesday.
The first individual attracted attention when officers noticed a sealed bag containing a cream-like substance, which concealed four small suspicious objects.
Upon examination, the package was found to contain four emeralds. Further inspection revealed that the man also had seven additional precious stones in his possession, which he voluntarily handed over.
The second smuggler was apprehended when security agents found a large pink gemstone hidden in his carry-on luggage.
In total, the authorities confiscated a collection of emeralds, rubies, and sapphires, with an estimated value surpassing $180,000, according to the customs report.
Both suspects are now under investigation and could face hefty fines and up to five years in prison under Russia's anti-smuggling laws, the agency said.
Photographs of the confiscated gemstones were released as part of the evidence.
