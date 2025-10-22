Focus Graphite's Lac Knife Material Passes C4V Validation Testing, Advances To Next-Stage Battery Qualification

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) -("" or the ""), a leading developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and innovator of next-generation lithium-ion battery technology, is pleased to announce that its Lac Knife graphite anode material has successfully passed Phase I battery validation testing, conducted by both Charge CCCV LLCand American Energy Technologies Company. The concurrent, independent U.S. laboratory test programs confirmed that Lac Knife natural graphite achieved near-theoretical electrochemical capacity (~371 mAh/g)demonstrating high purity, crystallinityand strong suitability for lithium-ion battery anode applications. The successful completion of these evaluations represents a major milestone toward commercial-scale qualification within C4V's global supply-chain program and future OEM-level validation.

The testing was conducted using material refined at AETC under Focus's direction. AETC performed control testing based on its established parameters for Focus's graphite, while C4V carried out independent validation through its proprietary Digital DNATM (" DDNA ") program, which applies industry-standard cell performance benchmarks. Despite minor variations inherent to coin-cell assembly and laboratory calibration, both laboratories confirmed that Focus's Lac Knife material exceeded internal baseline qualification thresholds. Based on these results, C4V has advanced the material to Phase II of its qualification program, which includes pouch-cell fabrication and large-format validation for commercial-scale evaluation. In parallel, Focus plans to explore additional large-format testing initiatives with AETC to further assess scalability and performance consistency.

Under identical test conditions, Focus's natural graphite (lot number GN250619002) was compared to C4V's baseline synthetic graphite reference material. The Focus sample achieved a first-cycle discharge capacity of approximately 373 mAh/g-essentially reaching the theoretical maximum for graphite-while exhibiting good stability. Although electrode density and long-cycle performance were modestly lower than the baseline, the material surpassed C4V's qualification benchmarks, confirming its readiness for large-format pouch-cell validation-a more accurate and scalable measure of performance using a semi-automated testing platform that directly correlates with electric-vehicle (" EV ") and energy-storage-system (" ESS ") cell designs required by original equipment manufacturers (" OEMs ").

The Company previously demonstrated strong lithium-ion battery performance from its Lac Knife material; however, these independently verified, third-party results now supersede earlier findings and establish a modern, industry-standard baseline that will support future offtake qualification and commercial evaluation.

"These results validate the quality of our Lac Knife graphite and its suitability for next-generation anode production," said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "Having both AETC and C4V confirm the material's strong performance gives us confidence as we move into pouch cell testing - the next step toward commercial readiness."

"C4V is pleased to see Focus Graphite's Lac Knife material successfully complete our Phase 1 validation process under our DDNA program," said Baasit Ali, VP Supply Chain at C4V. "The material has demonstrated strong electrochemical validation and purity characteristics that align well with our high-performance anode requirements. We look forward to advancing into pouch cell fabrication and validation, which will provide a clearer picture of its scalability for EV and ESS applications."

Next Steps



Fabrication and testing of pouch cells using Focus's Lac Knife graphite by C4V

Long-term cycling and safety validation under C4V's DDNA qualification program Subsequent scaling to large-format cell testing with industry partners for commercial qualification

Focus Graphite's continued collaboration with C4V and AETC underscores its commitment to establishing a North American supply of high-performance, ESG-compliant graphite anode material, supporting the energy transition and critical minerals independence objectives shared by both Canada and its allies. The Company will continue to prioritize dual-use battery initiatives serving both civilian and defense-sector applications.

About Charge CCCV LLC (C4VTM).

C4VTM is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insights related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactory's. C4V's discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance, however more important is the Gigafactory offering that allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate "best in class" performance for various applications and end- to-end solutions to produce them on a Gigawatt hour scale. With its unique and innovative business model C4V is rapidly gearing towards 100+GWh of cell production capacity globally by 2032 and its Digital DNA Supply Chain solution ensures materials meet the highest industry standards for performance and reliability.

For more information on C4V please visit

About American Energy Technologies Co. (AETC).

American Energy Technologies Co. (AETC) is a woman-owned, privately-held business which conducts operations out of the greater Chicago area. In its Wheeling, IL facility, AETC operates three business units: a manufacturing plant making battery-ready graphite and carbon materials, a pilot demonstration facility for battery materials and graphite dispersions, and a fully functional applications laboratory supporting the above business units.

AETC works with industrial partners and manufacturing groups worldwide, including the U.S. Department of War, to ensure materials meet performance standards and strategic requirements. Their facilities are equipped for testing, downstream processing, AI-driven manufacturing and carbon material development.

For more information on AETC please visit

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit

LinkedIn:

X:

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

...

+1 (613) 612-6060

Jason Latkowcer

VP Corporate Development

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the anticipated benefits of the Company's recent battery testing results; the advancement of Focus Graphite's Lac Knife graphite anode material through C4V's multi-phase validation process; the potential performance of the material in future pouch cell, large-format, or commercial-scale testing; and the possible qualification of the material within original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supply chains. Forward-looking information also includes statements about the Company's objectives to expand downstream partnerships, strengthen its technology development and commercialization initiatives, and position its Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca projects as key contributors to North America's graphite supply chain and energy-transition ecosystem.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Focus Graphite Inc.