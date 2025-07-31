Vivo T4R Launched In India: 5 Reasons Why You Should Buy It

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Vivo has launched the T4R, its latest budget smartphone in India. Boasting a quad-curved AMOLED display, powerful processor, and impressive camera, the T4R rivals the iQOO Z10R with key differences in charging speed and color options.

Vivo has recently released a new low-cost smartphone in India called the Vivo T4R, after the recent release of the iQOO Z10R. Alongside the Vivo T4, Vivo T4x, and Vivo T4 Lite, the newest model in Vivo's T series. It's interesting to see how similar the T4R and iQOO Z10R are in terms of functionality, design, and specifications.

Vivo is referring to it as the thinnest quad-curved AMOLED phone available in India, which is similar to what iQOO stated regarding the Z10R.

Vivo T4R: Design and Display

The Vivo T4R features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,800 nits peak brightness. With a thickness of only 7.39mm and a weight of 183.5 grammes, the T4R is one of the thinnest curved smartphones available.

Vivo T4R: Amazing Camera

Regarding cameras, the Vivo T4R has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor on the rear that can capture 4K footage. A 2-megapixel depth sensor is attached to it. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front that can shoot 4K video.

Vivo T4R: Faster Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage power the Vivo T4R's internal components. With an AnTuTu score of almost 750,000, Vivo claims that this is the quickest Android phone under Rs 20,000. The phone has a sizable graphite cooling system to control heat, particularly during gaming. Additionally, it possesses military-grade durability with MIL-STD 810H certification, as well as IP68/69 water and dust protection.

Vivo T4R: Long-Lasting Battery

The phone has a 5,700mAh battery, however the T4R offers 44W fast wired charging instead of iQOO's 90W fast charging. Bypass Charging technology has been included by Vivo to aid lower game temperatures.

Vivo T4R: Affordable Price, Colours and Offers

The Vivo T4R begins at Rs 17,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs 19,499 and Rs 21,499, respectively. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Vivo India's e-store, and select partner retail shops starting August 5.

It's available in two new hues, Arctic White and Twilight Blue, which help distinguish it from the iQOO Z10R.

Customers can also get a Rs 2,000 immediate discount with specified bank cards or a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus. A 6-month no-cost EMI option is also available.