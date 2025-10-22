Smart Oil Crops Research Report 2025: Market To Reach $2.68 Billion By 2035, Driven By Biofuel And Export Demands, Edge-AI Crop Intelligence, Sustainability Mandates, And Yield-Per-Input Pressures

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Oil Crops Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The smart oil crops market has been experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for sustainable, high-yield oilseeds to meet global food and biofuel needs. With the pressure to reduce reliance on imported edible oils and ensure food security, smart oil crops offer a compelling solution by integrating precision farming technologies to optimize yield and resource use.

The smart oil crops market has been steadily gaining traction as advancements in agricultural technologies continue to reshape the landscape of oilseed production. With growing concerns over climate change, resource scarcity, and the need for enhanced productivity, governments worldwide have been implementing supportive initiatives to drive the growth of this market. In India, the government launched the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds) in 2024, with a budget of $121.58 million, aimed at increasing domestic oilseed production.

This initiative focuses on boosting yields of key crops, including rapeseed-mustard, soybeans, groundnuts, sunflowers, and sesame, with production targets set to increase from 39 million tons in 2022-23 to 69.7 million tons by 2030-31. The mission emphasizes the use of high-yield seed varieties, digital tools for seed quality management, and the development of seed hubs and storage units to ensure sustainability and reduce reliance on imports. Similarly, in Canada, the government announced a five-year plan investing nearly $3.7 million to develop new technologies and crop varieties to address challenges such as climate change and improve the resilience of oilseeds.

In the U.S., the USDA has projected a slight increase in oilseed production for the 2025/26 marketing year, driven by a shift from wheat to rapeseed cultivation. The USDA is also focusing on precision farming to enhance productivity and ensure sustainable growth. These government-led initiatives, alongside the growing adoption of smart farming tools, are expected to position the smart oil crops market as a key enabler of food security and a critical component in reducing dependence on imported edible oils.

Soybean to Lead the Market

Soybean leads the global smart oil crops market due to its versatility, high yield, and adaptability to precision agriculture technologies. The crop is increasingly in demand for food, animal feed, biodiesel, and industrial uses. The global adoption of AI, IoT, and smart machinery has accelerated, with smart tractors, autonomous planters, drone mapping, and smart irrigation systems gaining traction across regions such as the U.S., Brazil, the EU, India, and China.

In 2024, major projects such as Farmonaut's Precision Agriculture Platform, World Bank Climate-Smart Agriculture Implementation Projects, India's National Mission on Edible Oils (NMEO-Oilseeds) digital transformation, large-scale Precision Agriculture Technology Uptake surveys, and India's drone application programs have collectively revealed that up to 60% of farmers have adopted new agri-tech tools to enhance productivity and sustainability in oil crop production.

North America to Lead the Market

In North America, soybean dominates the U.S. oilseed market, while Canada's canola industry benefits from AI and automation to enhance efficiency. The region leads in precision agriculture, with large U.S. farms adopting advanced technologies for higher productivity and sustainability. However, small farms, which make up over 85%, are slower to adopt these innovations.

To support this shift, the USDA has invested $160 million in the National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Precision Agriculture. Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) promotes climate-smart agriculture, with a focus on oilseed and biofuel crops for climate adaptation. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) collaborates to improve sustainability, utilizing AI technologies for crop monitoring, yield optimization, and waste reduction.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The equipment segment, comprising tractors, planters, sprayers, and harvesters, highlights design trends based on application-specific requirements for efficient oilseed farming. The systems segment, which encompasses navigation and guidance systems, field sensing and harvest monitoring systems, and smart irrigation systems, enables stakeholders to develop energy-efficient solutions that optimize crop management and resource utilization. The software segment, comprising farm management and decision support software, as well as remote sensing and prescription software, enables product teams to identify opportunities for innovation and adapt strategies to meet the performance, integration, and cost-efficiency demands in the smart oil crops sector.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The smart oil crops market is evolving rapidly, with key players focusing on integrating smart technologies to enhance oilseed production. Companies are expanding their capabilities by adopting precision farming, AI-driven crop management, and smart irrigation systems to increase yields, improve sustainability, and reduce environmental impact. This report tracks these developments, offering insights into how companies are leveraging innovations such as IoT-based monitoring, remote sensing, and automated machinery to optimize farming operations. It aids marketing teams in identifying high-growth opportunities, aligning value propositions with farmer needs, and creating targeted go-to-market strategies that consider regional agricultural trends, government initiatives, and the market's technological readiness.

Competitive Strategy: A thorough competitive landscape is provided, profiling leading players based on their product offerings, innovation pipelines, partnerships, and expansion plans. Competitive benchmarking enables readers to evaluate how companies are positioned across product types and application areas.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The smart oil crops market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by advancements in precision agriculture, biotechnology, and increasing demand for sustainable oilseeds. In 2024 and 2025, major players such as Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, and Corteva introduced innovations, including AI-integrated systems and genetically modified seed varieties, which boosted crop yields and sustainability.

Trimble Inc. and Kubota Corporation have launched new GPS-based solutions and smart tractors that help optimize planting and irrigation, particularly in the South American and Asia-Pacific regions. Topcon Corporation and Kinze Manufacturing are enhancing the efficiency of oilseed farming by utilizing advanced geospatial and planting technologies. Additionally, Valmont Industries is providing irrigation systems in the Middle East and Africa to address water scarcity issues. These technological advancements, supported by government initiatives, are transforming the market and driving the global adoption of smart farming practices.

