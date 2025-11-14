Mujahid Says U.S. Drones Still Violating Afghanistan's Airspace Through Neighbouring Countries

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said U.S. drones continue to fly over Afghanistan, calling the operations ongoing violations of Afghanistan airspace since the they returned to power.

He claimed some drones enter through neighbouring countries but avoided naming any, even as past Taliban statements have accused Pakistan of enabling U.S. drone access.

The comments come amid renewed strains between Kabul and Islamabad, with the Taliban repeatedly alleging cross-border interference and Pakistan accusing Afghanistan-based militants of launching attacks.

Mujahid said the Taliban has formally demanded an immediate halt to drone flights and warned they undermine Afghanistan's sovereignty at a time of rising tension with Pakistan.

He also listed sanctions, travel restrictions and the lack of diplomatic recognition as major challenges faced by the Taliban as they try to project control.

Mujahid dismissed reports of foreign military activity in Afghanistan, saying neither U.S. nor Chinese forces are present in Bagram, and vowed no foreign troops would be allowed on Afghanistan soil.

