TSX Closer To Breakeven Midday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest centre retained positive readings by the end of this week's last session, as energy and tech shares led the way.
The TSX climbed out of the dungeon Friday 72.92 points to 30.326.46, into positive territory for the week 414 points, or 1.39%.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.07 cents to 71.31 cents U.S.
In corporate news, the Globe and Mail reported that Swedish defense company Saab is in talks with the federal government and Bombardier to build its Gripen fighter jet under license in Canada. The project is expected to create 10,000 jobs in the country.
Bombardier rocketed $11.79, or 5.8%, to $216.79.
ECN Capital said a Warburg Pincus-led investor group will buy the financial services firm in a $1.9-billion deal, signaling growing private-equity interest in the sector following policy easing.
ECN shares lost five cents, or 1.5%, to $3.02.
Engineering services provider Stantec slightly missed estimates for third-quarter revenue. Stantec gathered $1.71, or 1.2%, to $148.63.
CES Engineering gained $1.56, or 16.4%, to $11.09, while Athabasca Oil took on 33 cents, or 4.7%, to $7.38.
In techs, Celestica rocketed $22.77, or 5.5%, to $433.48, while Firan Technology added 28 cents, or 2.7%, to $92.56.
In consumer stocks, George Weston shares heightened $2.43, or 2.7%, to $92.56, while Loblaw Companies jumped $1.42, or 2.4%, to $60.51.
Health-care stocks moved downward, as Curaleaf settled 72 cents, or 19.9%, to $2,89, while Bausch Health Companies sagged 45 cents, or $.9%, to $8,82.
In telecoms, Quebecor dipped 85 cents, or 1.6%, to $51.20, while BCE lost 40 cents, or 1.2%, to $32.01.
Gold stocks were also trounced, as Aya Gold Silver struggled 55 cents, or 3.6%, to $14.87, while OceanaGold forfeited 78 cents, or 2.2%, to $32.42.
On matters macroeconomic, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.6% in September.
Moreover, September was also the month in which the agency said manufacturing sales rose 3.3% in September, driven by higher sales of transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products. On a quarterly basis, total sales rose 2.8% in the third quarter of 2025.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 9.66 points, or 1.1%, to 879.88, down for the week 5.4 points, or 0.6%.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were negative by the close, weighed most by health-care, losing 4.3%, while telecoms dipped 0.9%, and gold dulled 0.4%.
The five gainers were led by energy, springing 2%, while consumer staples and information technology each gained 1.5%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite rebounded on Friday as investors bought up shares of key technology stocks a day after the group led Wall Street to its worst day in more than a month.
The Dow Jones Industrials index collapsed 309.74 points to 47,147.48.
The S&P 500 pulled ahead of breakeven before losing 3.38 points to finish Friday at 6,734.11
The tech-heavy NASDAQ came down from its highs of the morning, but was still positive 30.23 points to 22,900.59, to snap a three-day losing streak.
The tech trade gained some ground after coming under pressure in recent days. Leading artificial intelligence players Nvidia and Oracle both reversed course from their losses seen in the previous session, as did Palantir Technologies and Tesla, both of which saw a drop of more than 6% in the day before.
The NASDAQ dropped more than 2%, as technology giants came away battered. Those losses have now put the tech-heavy NASDAQ on pace to snap its seven-week win streak with a week-to-date fall of 0.6%.
While those losses initially put the NASDAQ on pace to snap its seven-week win streak, Friday's move higher placed it back in positive territory on the week. The index was last marginally higher week to date. The S&P 500 has risen 0.5% on the week, while the Dow is higher by 0.7%.
Concerns about the artificial intelligence trade have emerged more seriously this week, with the recent wipeout in once-hot cloud stock Oracle further spooking investors about elevated tech valuations, a massive surge in debt financing and soaring AI capex plans. To be sure, Oracle's growth is uniquely more reliant on its cloud deal with OpenAI and the company has far less cash compared to hyperscalers.
The U.S. government shutdown, which was the longest in history, ended Wednesday evening after stretching on for more than six weeks. That development had been expected to end a period where investors were operating without important economic data.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury slid, raising yields to 4.15% from Thursday's 4.12%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $1.25 to $59.94 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices stumbled $107.20 to $4,087.30 U.S. an ounce.
