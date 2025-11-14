J&K Police Attaches Assets Linked to Separatist Residing in PoK

Srinagar- Property of a separatist, presently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

Police in Awantipora attached a residential house along with four marlas of land belonging to Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, a separatist associated with Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League.

A native of Namblabal Pampore area of the south Kashmir district, Sheikh is presently residing in PoK, a police spokesman said.

The attachment was carried out following orders from the Court of Additional Sessions, Pulwama (Special Court under NIA Act), he said.