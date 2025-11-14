403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flights To/From Kuwait Airport Likely To Be Rescheduled -- KAC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways said Friday that poor weather conditions could force temporary rescheduling some flights to and from Kuwait International Airport.
In case of changing the flights, passengers will receive updates regarding their respective flights messages via their phone numbers or emails, KAC said in a statement on its X account.
The national flag carrier advised the passengers to understand the emergency conditions and contact its customer service center to update their contact data via the following phone numbers: 0096524345555 - 0096522200171 - 171 from inside Kuwait, or the website
Earlier today, acting director of the meteorological center Dhrar Al-Ali said that high humidity rate would bring down the visibility rate to less than one kilometer.
He expected that the foggy weather will continue until the small hours of Saturday. (pickup previous)
md
In case of changing the flights, passengers will receive updates regarding their respective flights messages via their phone numbers or emails, KAC said in a statement on its X account.
The national flag carrier advised the passengers to understand the emergency conditions and contact its customer service center to update their contact data via the following phone numbers: 0096524345555 - 0096522200171 - 171 from inside Kuwait, or the website
Earlier today, acting director of the meteorological center Dhrar Al-Ali said that high humidity rate would bring down the visibility rate to less than one kilometer.
He expected that the foggy weather will continue until the small hours of Saturday. (pickup previous)
md
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment