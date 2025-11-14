Pam Bondi Appoints Prosecutor To Lead DOJ Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein's Links To Bill Clinton And Other Democrats
The move comes shortly after a congressional committee released thousands of documents raising new questions about Trump's relationship with the late financier.
Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Jay Clayton, Manhattan's top federal prosecutor, will lead the investigation.Trump targets prominent Democrats
Along with Clinton, Trump has called for inquiries into former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, both named in the 20,000 Epstein-related documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.
“Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat's problem, not the Republican's problem! They all know about him, don't waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!” Trump wrote on social media.Also Read | Epstein's email mentions 'Bubba', sparks speculation -is it Bill Clinton? Trump's ties to Epstein
Trump and Epstein were acquaintances during the 1990s and early 2000s. Trump maintains that he cut ties with Epstein before the financier pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of Epstein's abuse and sex trafficking of underage girls.
Despite these denials, some of Trump's supporters have accused his administration of a cover-up, arguing that federal officials concealed Epstein's connections to influential figures. Trump has avoided commenting publicly in the past several days as new documents and revelations have surfaced.Congressional action
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote next week on legislation compelling the Justice Department to release all material it holds on Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges at the time of his 2019 suicide.
If approved in the House, it would also require Senate passage and Trump's signature to force the Justice Department to act.Also Read | Epstein survivors demand DOJ unseal remaining files amid Trump mentions
