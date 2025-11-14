Pam Bondi Appoints Prosecutor To Lead DOJ Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein's Links To Bill Clinton And Other Democrats

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Justice Department announced on Friday (November 14) that it will pursue an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's alleged connections with former President Bill Clinton and US bank JPMorgan, following a probe request from President Donald Trump.

The move comes shortly after a congressional committee released thousands of documents raising new questions about Trump's relationship with the late financier.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Jay Clayton, Manhattan's top federal prosecutor, will lead the investigation.

Trump targets prominent Democrats

Along with Clinton, Trump has called for inquiries into former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, both named in the 20,000 Epstein-related documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

“Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat's problem, not the Republican's problem! They all know about him, don't waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!” Trump wrote on social media.

Trump and Epstein were acquaintances during the 1990s and early 2000s. Trump maintains that he cut ties with Epstein before the financier pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of Epstein's abuse and sex trafficking of underage girls.

Despite these denials, some of Trump's supporters have accused his administration of a cover-up, arguing that federal officials concealed Epstein's connections to influential figures. Trump has avoided commenting publicly in the past several days as new documents and revelations have surfaced.

Congressional action

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote next week on legislation compelling the Justice Department to release all material it holds on Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges at the time of his 2019 suicide.

If approved in the House, it would also require Senate passage and Trump's signature to force the Justice Department to act.

