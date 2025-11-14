Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Punished By WWE For Refusing Kiss And Playboy Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has opened up about a controversial moment in her career, revealing how the company punished her for refusing to take part in a storyline that required her to kiss another woman.

Speaking on Pod Meets World, the seven‐time Women's Champion was asked if she had ever turned down creative pitches. Stratus explained that she often discouraged certain ideas and suggested alternative ways to achieve the same outcome. But one particular request crossed a line for her.

“There was one time that I flat out said 'No.' It involved me kissing another girl. And I was like, 'Hmm, I don't understand. Why would– No, I don't, nope. Just, nope. I don't think my character would do that, or myself.' So yeah, I didn't do that,” Stratus recalled.

Her refusal came at a cost. Stratus said WWE stripped her of the championship belt almost immediately, making it clear she was being punished for her decision.“But then I got stripped of the belt right away. Like, literally was shown that this was, 'You are being punished for your decision.' Like, it was crazy,” she added.

The Hall of Famer also revealed that she faced pressure outside the ring. During her WWE tenure, Stratus turned down offers from Playboy, despite repeated attempts by Vince McMahon to convince her otherwise. She explained that she was not interested in posing and stood firm even when told the opportunity would be handed to someone else.

“Vince tried to convince me that it was a great opportunity, but I didn't budge,” Stratus said. Her refusal highlighted her determination to protect her image and career path, even when it meant resisting the company's top executive.

These revelations underline the challenges faced by performers when creative demands clash with personal boundaries. Stratus's account shows how WWE sometimes responded with drastic measures when stars refused to comply, while also illustrating her resilience in standing by her principles.