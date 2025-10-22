403
Türkiye’s Stock Exchange Opens Wednesday on High Note
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index, the BIST 100, opened Wednesday trading at 10,512.42 points, marking an increase of 0.43%, or 45.23 points, as investor sentiment showed signs of cautious optimism.
The previous session on Tuesday closed with the benchmark index falling by 0.16%, settling at 10,467.20 points. That day’s trading volume reached a substantial 120.8 billion Turkish liras (approximately $2.87 billion), reflecting active market participation despite the slight decline.
As of 10:20 a.m. local time (07:20 GMT), foreign exchange rates remained relatively steady with the Turkish lira trading at 41.9760 against the US dollar, 48.7560 versus the euro, and 55.9790 against the British pound. These figures highlight ongoing currency fluctuations amid global economic uncertainties.
Commodity prices also showed notable movement: gold was priced at $4,140.60 per ounce, underscoring its role as a safe-haven asset amid volatile markets. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at $62 per barrel, reflecting global supply and demand dynamics that continue to influence energy markets.
Investors are closely watching these developments as they navigate a complex environment shaped by both domestic and international economic factors.
