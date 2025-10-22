[Latest] Global Motor Starters Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.8 Billion By 2034 At A 5.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Motor Starters Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 7.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.8 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 12.8 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., CHINT Group, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., WEG S.A., Hubbell Incorporated, Lovato Electric S.p.A., BCH Electric Limited, FANOX Electronic S.L., TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd., Siemens Energy, GE Industrial & Others. Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Motor Starters Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Direct-On-Line (DOL), Star–Delta Starters, Soft Starters, Reversing Starters, Autotransformer Starters, Hybrid Starters, Other Specialised Starters), By End-User Industry (Industrial Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining & Metals, Power Generation & Utilities, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Commercial Buildings, Residential Applications), By Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket, Direct Sales, Distributor), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=cdc040f0-f3e4-416c-83bd-172cecffbda5&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" globenewswire/Resource/Download/cdc040f0-f3e4-416c-83bd-172cecffbda5/global-motor-starters-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Motor Starters Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion).png" width="668" />

"According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Motor Starters Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.8 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.8 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, businesses are increasingly moving towards automation and digital technology, which requires specific types of starters like soft starters, hybrid systems, and smart controllers that can monitor performance. The adoption is further supported by the need to protect equipment, reduce downtime, and increase motor life, especially in high-electricity-consuming sectors such as oil and gas, mining, and power generation. Rapid industrialisation and infrastructure development in the Asia-Pacific region significantly nurture global demand, and the North American and European markets maintain steady growth, driven by modernisation and replacement requirements. The government policies towards sustainability and electrification, and operational safety, also promote such uptake of starters. Furthermore, the expanding end-use sectors, such as water treatment, food & beverages, and commercial buildings, keep the application alive. Amid these drivers, motor starters are essential components of global industries, indicating they have significant potential for long-term expansion.

Key Trends & Drivers

Industrial Automation Adoption: The growth factor assumes the transition toward automation within manufacturing, processing, and utilities. Since automated systems require advanced motor starters with overload protection, smooth starting, and PLC integration, the trend sustains demand for intelligent starters across different sectors.

Energy Efficiency Mandates: The international rise in pressure to pursue sustainability has accentuated the need for the installation of energy-efficient solutions. Both soft and hybrid starters minimise energy losses and motor wear and meet efficiency mandates such as the EU Ecodesign Directive, creating a favourable ambience for demand.

Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies: Rapid electrification projects, water treatment schemes, and industrialising growth in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa regions together provide steady demand for both low-cost and advanced motor starters, laying out opportunities for the long term.

Technological Advances: Constant new developments are changing the market, where starters connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) offer features like predicting maintenance needs, diagnosing problems from afar, and monitoring energy use, which helps new industrial plants adopt them.

Pressure on Price Competitiveness: The advanced beginner is increasingly accepted; unaffordability limits the scope in price-sensitive markets. Manufacturers attempt to crack the issue by manufacturing and crafting modular solutions at affordable prices.

Replacement and Retrofit Demand: Replacement of ageing equipment constitutes a major growth driver in mature markets such as North America and Europe. Industries increasingly opt for the replacement of older direct-on-line systems with advanced starters that promise higher efficiency, reliability, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 12.8 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 7.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, End-User Industry, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Due to its nature of ensuring safe and efficient motor operation across several industries, the motor starters market has benefited from this arrangement. Broad product availability from the cheaper DOL starters to the more advanced hybrid starters, lets it be adopted on a wide scale. A set of global giants like ABB, Siemens, and Schneider Electric continues to keep the ongoing innovations, with global penetration expanding and a service network set up. IoT-enabled starters provide digital means of working with enhanced monitoring and predictive maintenance. Asking for industries like oil and gas, utilities, and water treatment delivers money flow certainty, thus providing some resilience to short-term economic changes.

Weaknesses: In price-sensitive markets, the high initial cost of advanced motor starters, such as soft and hybrid systems, creates a barrier. Installation and maintenance are technically complex enough to limit companies' adoption in these smaller industries and developing regions. Fragmentation within the market, with both global giants and regional players, creates pricing pressure, which can erode profitability. Lack of awareness in developing markets about the long-term benefits of advanced starters also halts the uptake. Furthermore, since they are less expensive, DOL and star–delta starters are still more prevalent, thereby actually blocking the transition toward smart motor control systems, regardless of efficiency or safety benefits.

Opportunities: With rapid industrialization going forward in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American, and African regions, there's a very good chance for growth, especially under government-sponsored electrification and infrastructure projects. Growing regulatory focus on energy efficiency and sustainability will, in turn, boost demand for soft starters and hybrid systems. That is where IoT, cloud-based monitoring, and predictive maintenance turn into an absolute goldmine for further revenues from smart motor starters. Replacement demand in mature markets provides an opportunity for upgrades to newer, more energy-efficient systems. Besides, diversification into renewable energy projects, water management, and smart building infrastructure will widen the application scope for starters, offering abundant opportunities for big and local players to intensify their market penetration.

Threats: VFDs, meanwhile, do compete hard with the market, as they, apart from starting, provide higher speed control, thus causing less dependency on conventional starters. The volatility in raw material prices, especially copper and semiconductors, impacts the price for the manufacturers, thus bringing down margins. All these-tariffs, trade barriers, and factors disrupting the supply chain, stand as risk factors. Rapid technological changes could soon push conventional starters into the 'twilight zone', placing constant innovation strain on the company. Furthermore, in developing markets, the threat from counterfeiting or the presence of cheap products adverse to the established brand also poses immense challenges in guaranteeing quality and establishing customer trust for the long-term adoption by industries worldwide of competing starter technologies.

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Motor Starters market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Motor Starters market forward?

What are the Motor Starters Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Motor Starters Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis

The Motor Starters Market is segmented by key regions and includes detailed analysis across major countries. Below is a brief overview of the market dynamics in each country:

North America:

An industrial plant renewal trend and energy efficiency regulations underpin North America's consistent demand. Replacement demand for motor starters remains high in the USA, especially within manufacturing, oil & gas, and utilities. Meanwhile, Canada is involved with mining, water treatment, and renewable projects. Both countries heavily pursue motor starters with digital integration as part of the Industry 4.0 adoption process.

US: Emphasis is on replacement demand and automation integration. Strong adoption occurs in oil & gas, manufacturing, and commercial infrastructure; increasing use of intelligent starters is observed.

Canada: Demand in Canada is led by mining, utilities, and water treatment projects. Emphasis on sustainability and efficient systems supports soft starter adoption.

Mexico: The United Kingdom's market is driven by modernisation in utilities, commercial infrastructure, and industrial automation. The adoption of smart starters is increasing.

Europe:

The European motor starters market is assisted by the growing automation of the industrial sector, coupled with stringent environmental compliance. Germany leads in industry, capitalising on strong manufacturing and automotive industries that demand advanced starters. The U.K. emphasizes modernization in energy and utilities. The digitalisation, renewable energy, and industrial safety programs throughout CEnergion have been a catalyst for the regional shift toward smart motor control systems.

Germany: Germany obtains an advantage with its powerful industrial and automotive base. These competitive motor starters essentially guarantee that the condition of safe and effective function is in a high dimension.

United Kingdom: The UK market benefits from the modernisation of utilities, commercial infrastructure, and industrial automation. Strong acceptance for smart starters is in place.

Asia-Pacific: Asia dominates global demand with its fast industrialisation, quality infrastructure projects, and increased electrification. Backed by abundant industrial outputs and power-related projects, China takes the lead. On the other hand, India has a higher growth potential via infrastructure and water treatment investments. Japan, however, develops with an inclination towards advanced automation and energy-efficient solutions. By all means, Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, accelerated by new installations and replacement demand.

China: China, on the other hand, dominates Asia's share, supported by rapid industrialisation with huge infrastructure investments and power sector expansion.

India: India is at an advanced stage of development and supported by industrial growth, water projects, and government electrification programs.

Japan: Japan emphasizes energy-efficient, high-tech starters for automation and smart manufacturing.

LAMEA: The LAMEA market is moderate, sustained by industrial expansion and energy projects. Brazil holds the bulk of the demand from manufacturing and water infrastructure, whereas the Middle East focuses more on oil & gas, petrochemicals, and power utilities. Adopting sturdy and reliable starters is necessary owing to difficult operating conditions. Slow diversification toward renewable energy projects will provide more opportunities.

Saudi Arabia: In the oil & gas, petrochemical, and power projects in the Middle East, there arises a requirement for long-term starters who are reliable and concurrently increasing opportunities from renewables.

Brazil: The market in Brazil primarily focuses on manufacturing, water utilities, and infrastructure development.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=ce8a2d6c-c2e6-47ec-9322-001641910aaf&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Motor Starters Market 2025 – 2034 (By Distribution Channel).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Motor Starters Market:



ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

CHINT Group

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T)

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

WEG S.A.

Hubbell Incorporated

Lovato Electric S.p.A.

BCH Electric Limited

FANOX Electronic S.L.

TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd.

Siemens Energy (for utilities segment)

GE Industrial Solutions (acquired by ABB)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Schneider Luminous Power Technologies (India focus) Others

The Motor Starters Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Direct-On-Line (DOL)

Star–Delta Starters

Soft Starters

Reversing Starters

Autotransformer Starters

Hybrid Starters Other Specialised Starters

By End-User Industry



Industrial Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metals

Power Generation & Utilities

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Commercial Buildings Residential Applications

By Distribution Channel



Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

Direct Sales Distributor

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Motor Starters Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.



What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Motor Starters Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Motor Starters Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Motor Starters Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Motor starter Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the motor starters market when considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Motor Starters Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Motor Starters market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Motor Starters industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Motor Starters Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Motor Starters Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Motor Starters Market Report



Motor Starters Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Motor Starters The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Motor Starters Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook. Motor Starters Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Motor Starters market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Motor Starters market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Motor Starters market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Motor Starters market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Motor Starters market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Motor Starters industry.

Managers in the Motor Starters sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Motor Starters market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Motor Starters products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

