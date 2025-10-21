Investornewsbreaks Blusky AI Inc. (BSAI) Positions For Breakout Growth With Dual Moves In AI Compute And Infrastructure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) is setting the stage for key growth as AI becomes increasingly central to innovation and industry.“The company has signed an agreement with Lilac to launch a strategic GPU marketplace partnership and has executed a nonbinding letter of intent ('LOI') to secure a high-power site in Wells, Nevada, to expand its Neocloud by adding new SkyMod Factories, modular compute facilities to its footprint. These moves position BluSky AI to tackle both supply chain and infrastructure challenges in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence ('AI') sector,” reads a recent article.

“These two announcements together reflect BluSky AI's holistic approach to solving both compute access and infrastructure delivery challenges. On one hand, the Lilac partnership addresses GPU availability through marketplace mechanics, tackling compute provisioning friction. On the other, the Wells site LOI underscores BluSky AI's commitment to building scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure with deep power access. The two efforts complement each other and signal BluSky AI's intent to be a leader in AI infrastructure innovation, not just through physical deployment but through enabling flexible, reliable access to core compute components.”

About BluSky AI Inc.

BluSky AI, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a modular data center company dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions that power the AI revolution. BluSky AI plans to revolutionize the AI compute landscape by addressing the immediate global AI supply shortage with cutting-edge, turnkey modular solutions across multiple locations. BluSky plans to transform the way AI companies access the compute power needed to drive innovation and growth.

