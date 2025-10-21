Learning Tree Academy Expands Early Childhood Programs To Lake Zurich And Island Lake
The Learning Tree Center LogoOffering Comprehensive Care and Educational Programs for Infants Through Pre-K in Two New Locations.
Lake Zurich, IL - October 21, 2025 - Learning Tree Academy, a leading provider of early childhood education, is expanding its services with the launch of new programs at its brand-new Lake Zurich and Island Lake centers. These programs support the developmental, emotional, and academic growth of children from infancy through preschool.
New Programs and Facilities
At the Lake Zurich and Island Lake centers, Learning Tree Academy now offers:
Infant Program (6 weeks – 12 months): Focuses on early development, emotional security, and sensory exploration.
Toddler Program (1 – 2 years): Encourages independence, social skills, and early language development.
Preschool Program (3 – 5 years): Builds foundational academic skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities.
Educational Philosophy and Vision
Learning Tree Academy is committed to providing a nurturing environment where children can learn, play, and grow at their own pace. The curriculum supports each child's unique needs, preparing them for academic success while fostering emotional and social development.
Enrollment Information
Enrollment is now open for the upcoming term. Parents interested in enrolling their children can visit the Learning Tree Academy website at learningtreeki for more information and to schedule a tour of the facilities.
Contact Information:
Lake Zurich Location
735 Ela Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone: (847) 438-1945
Email: ...
Island Lake Location
550 Newport Ct, Island Lake, IL 60042
Phone: (847) 487-8733
Email: ...
About Learning Tree Academy
Learning Tree Academy is dedicated to providing high-quality early childhood education in a safe and nurturing environment. With a focus on holistic development, the academy prepares children for a successful future by providing a strong foundation in academics, social skills, and emotional well-being.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment