Netherlands Backs Joint Statement By European Leaders And President Zelensky On Ceasefire In Ukraine
“The people of Ukraine deserve a just and lasting peace. It is time for the weapons to be laid down, but Ukraine's territorial integrity must come first. To ensure that, Ukraine must be in the strongest position possible when it enters into negotiations. The Netherlands supports the joint statement by European leaders and President Zelensky and, as a major partner of Ukraine's, we will be attending the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Friday, together with our international allies,” the message reads.Read also: Lavrov promotes fakes about "peace" and "Nazis" in Ukraine again - CCD
As reported earlier, on Tuesday, October 21, leaders of several European countries and top EU officials issued a joint statement supporting the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump to immediately cease hostilities in Ukraine and begin peace talks based on the current line of contact.
Photo: x.com/MinPres
