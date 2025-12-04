CCTV Footage Leak From Kerala Govt's Movie Halls Surface On Pornographic Sites

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (IANS) A major cyber-security breach has rattled Kerala's film exhibition sector after CCTV footage from government-owned theatres surfaced on pornographic websites and encrypted social media platforms.

The leaked visuals, allegedly from inside the Kairali, Sree, and Nila theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, show ordinary moviegoers seated together with images that were never meant to be public and have now triggered a high-level probe.

The footage, believed to have been uploaded to paid adult websites before spreading to Telegram, X, and other digital channels, prominently displays the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) logo on theatre seats, leaving little doubt about the source.

The breach has raised serious concerns over data security protocols in public institutions, especially those handling surveillance systems.

KSFDC has launched an internal inquiry to determine how the footage escaped its systems.

"We have initiated a detailed internal investigation. A formal complaint will be filed upon its completion," the Managing Director said, assuring that the corporation is treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell has begun a parallel investigation based on initial reports of the leak.

Police suspect two possible routes- an insider breach involving staff with access to surveillance systems, or an external hacking operation that infiltrated the CCTV network.

Both possibilities are being explored, officers said, noting that the sensitive nature of the leak has escalated the urgency of the probe.

Investigators are particularly concerned that unsuspecting cinema patrons have had their images circulated on adult platforms without consent, an incident they describe as "deeply disturbing" and a grave violation of personal privacy.

The widespread circulation of the footage has also raised questions about the security architecture of state-owned cultural institutions.

Experts warn that unless surveillance systems are regularly audited and secured, similar breaches could occur in other public spaces.

As the probe progresses, authorities are working to trace the original uploaders and identify how long the footage has been online.

The state government is expected to review surveillance protocols across all KSFDC-run theatres to prevent further lapses.