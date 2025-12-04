403
Macron Arrives in Beijing for Talks with Xi
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for high-stakes diplomatic talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as reported by a state-controlled news agency, which confirmed the Thursday meeting between the two leaders.
Xi staged a formal welcoming ceremony as Macron touched down for his three-day diplomatic mission—his fourth journey to the world's second-largest economy.
Upon arrival, Macron and his wife Brigitte were greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the capital's airport, marking the beginning of an itinerary packed with senior-level discussions.
The French leader outlined his diplomatic priorities upon landing, telling reporters he planned to address "peace and economic rebalancing" during his talks with Xi.
"I am keen to work with China and all our partners on these major challenges," Macron declared as he kicked off the state visit at Xi's invitation.
Macron emphasized France's strengthened commitment to collaboration, particularly as Paris prepares to assume the G7 presidency next January.
"Together we can change things," he stated in a posting on X, the social media platform owned by a US company.
Macron's delegation includes prominent business executives and government ministers, underscoring the economic dimensions of the visit.
The French president's schedule includes discussions with Xi, Premier Li Qiang, and China's top legislator Zhao Leji before departing Friday for Chengdu, the sprawling metropolis in China's southwest.
Xi has arranged one-on-one talks with Macron in Chengdu, where bilateral relations, trade policy, US tariffs, and the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza are expected to dominate conversations.
China's relationship with the European Union will also feature prominently, particularly as bilateral trade surged to approximately $785.8 billion last year.
The diplomatic overture comes as tensions simmer over economic dependencies. Coinciding with Macron's touchdown, the EU unveiled a €3 billion ($3.5 billion) initiative Wednesday designed to strengthen the bloc's economic capabilities and reduce "its heavy reliance on China for critical minerals, including rare earths," according to Chinese media.
"Europe remains a champion of open trade and global investment, but openness without security becomes vulnerability," European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic warned, as reported by media.
"To stay resilient in a shifting geopolitical and geoeconomic landscape, we must use our tools more strategically and assertively while developing new ones to reinforce our economic security," he stated.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Wang conducted separate discussions Wednesday with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Beijing, tackling regional and international concerns.
Wang issued a stern warning regarding recent statements about Taiwan from Japan's leadership, calling on China and France, as victorious World War II nations, to jointly oppose any attempt to revive past militarism or provoke tensions over Taiwan.
Macron previously stated that France was even "more determined" to collaborate with China and partner nations given his country's upcoming G7 leadership role.
