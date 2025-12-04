403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hegseth endangers security by sharing Yemen strike details— Pentagon IG
(MENAFN) The Pentagon’s internal oversight office has determined that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “created risks to operational security” by posting sensitive information about upcoming strikes on Yemen’s Houthi movement in a Signal group chat, according to general reports.
One report said the inspector general concluded that Hegseth’s Signal messages “could have resulted in failed U.S. mission objectives and potential harm to U.S. pilots,” referencing accounts from individuals familiar with the classified findings.
A full classified assessment has been delivered to the Senate Armed Services Committee, while a public, trimmed version is expected to be released on Thursday, according to general descriptions.
The inquiry focused on Hegseth’s use of the encrypted app earlier this year, when officials within the Trump administration were discussing operational schedules for the planned strikes.
The Pentagon has not provided immediate comment on the matter.
One report said the inspector general concluded that Hegseth’s Signal messages “could have resulted in failed U.S. mission objectives and potential harm to U.S. pilots,” referencing accounts from individuals familiar with the classified findings.
A full classified assessment has been delivered to the Senate Armed Services Committee, while a public, trimmed version is expected to be released on Thursday, according to general descriptions.
The inquiry focused on Hegseth’s use of the encrypted app earlier this year, when officials within the Trump administration were discussing operational schedules for the planned strikes.
The Pentagon has not provided immediate comment on the matter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment