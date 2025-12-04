403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese firm develops “dirt cheap” hypersonic glide
(MENAFN) A technology company based in Beijing has developed a hypersonic glide system with production expenses reportedly starting at just $99,000 — a price point described by military analysts as "dirt cheap," according to general reports released Tuesday.
The system, known as the YKJ-1000, has earned the nickname “cement-coated” because its thermal protection layer incorporates civilian-grade materials such as foamed concrete. Reports say it can travel up to 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) and reach speeds around Mach 7.
By comparison, similar systems in other countries are significantly more expensive; for instance, a U.S. naval interceptor of the SM-6 class costs several million dollars, while interceptors for advanced missile-defense batteries can run between $12 million and $15 million each.
A military analyst told national media that "If this missile were introduced on the international defense market, it would be formidably competitive," noting the number of nations that have yet to develop hypersonic weapons. He added that "Many nations have yet to develop their own hypersonic missiles, and this one — with its long range, high destructive power, and strong penetration capability — would likely become a hot commodity due to its dirt cheap price."
The company’s chairman, Wang Yudong, wrote on social media that the development "represents a process of integrating national defense technology with broader societal industrial capabilities."
The system, known as the YKJ-1000, has earned the nickname “cement-coated” because its thermal protection layer incorporates civilian-grade materials such as foamed concrete. Reports say it can travel up to 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) and reach speeds around Mach 7.
By comparison, similar systems in other countries are significantly more expensive; for instance, a U.S. naval interceptor of the SM-6 class costs several million dollars, while interceptors for advanced missile-defense batteries can run between $12 million and $15 million each.
A military analyst told national media that "If this missile were introduced on the international defense market, it would be formidably competitive," noting the number of nations that have yet to develop hypersonic weapons. He added that "Many nations have yet to develop their own hypersonic missiles, and this one — with its long range, high destructive power, and strong penetration capability — would likely become a hot commodity due to its dirt cheap price."
The company’s chairman, Wang Yudong, wrote on social media that the development "represents a process of integrating national defense technology with broader societal industrial capabilities."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment