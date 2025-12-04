403
Anadolu CEO holds talks with Russian Tass director on collaboration
(MENAFN) Anadolu President and CEO Serdar Karagoz held talks Wednesday with Andrei Kondrashov, head of Russia’s state news agency Tass, underscoring the need for stronger cooperation and open communication to confront shared challenges facing global media.
Their meeting took place during the 57th Executive Board gathering of the Organization of Asia Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Boao, located in China’s Hainan province. Karagoz warned that the worldwide rise of disinformation is eroding the public’s access to reliable journalism, telling Kondrashov that this makes the mission of international news agencies more vital than ever.
He noted that, beyond routine verification processes, Anadolu has established a specialized Fact Check Line to investigate questionable claims using its broad reporting network and in-house verification tools. Karagoz stressed that media outlets must stand together on issues such as violence against journalists, pointing out that nearly 300 reporters have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli attacks. He said OANA provides an essential platform for expressing a unified stance on such concerns.
Karagoz added that Türkiye hopes hostilities between Russia and Ukraine will end soon. He also highlighted that Türkiye is set to host next year’s UN climate summit, COP31, and announced that Anadolu will hold an environmental forum beforehand to explore the media’s role in addressing ecological issues. He invited Kondrashov and his delegation to join the event.
Kondrashov expressed appreciation for Anadolu’s supportive posture toward Tass in international arenas, saying the agency values the continued strengthening of relations between the two organizations and their respective countries.
