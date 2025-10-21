TECHIE Launches High-Quality Industrial Spark Plug Replacements For Champion Series

MENAFN - GetNews) TECHIE, a leading manufacturer specializing in ignition systems for stationary gas engines, proudly announces the launch of its Champion Series replacement industrial spark plugs. Designed to provide over 95% coverage for popular gas engines including Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Guascor®, and more, these high-quality spark plugs ensure reliable performance and long service life.







The new replacement series covers a wide variety of Champion models, such as FB78WW, RB75N, RB76N, RB77CC, KB77WPCC, and many others. Each spark plug is engineered with precision, featuring optimal thread sizes, electrode materials including iridium, platinum, nickel, and copper alloys, and accurate gap sizes to ensure efficient ignition. These plug replacements are suitable for natural gas, landfill gas, bio-gas, and coalmine gas engines, earning high ratings from operators, service providers, and equipment manufacturers worldwide.











TECHIE's commitment to excellence is reinforced by its ongoing pursuit of ISO9001 quality management and ISO14001 environmental standards. Beyond spark plugs, TECHIE also offers a comprehensive one-stop solution for gas engine spare parts, including ignition coils, leads, controllers, and sensors, providing unmatched convenience for global customers.

By offering OEM-quality Spark Plug Replacements at budget-friendly prices,TECHIE ensures customers can maintain peak engine performance without compromising reliability. Operators and service providers seeking cost-effective, high-performance alternatives for Champion Series engines can now rely on TECHIE's extensive expertise and robust product range.

