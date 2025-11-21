Benjamin Mr Miyagi Lee Joins APRW As Associate Director

MENAFN - PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Independent integrated communications agency APRW has appointed Benjamin "Mr Miyagi" Lee as associate director, effective immediately. Lee, a veteran of Singapore's social media scene with over twenty years of industry experience, brings exceptional expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and disruptive content strategies.In his new role as associate director, Lee will focus on driving strategic communications initiatives for APRW's diverse client portfolio while expanding the agency's capabilities in branded content, transmedia storytelling, and executive communications training.Lee adds this role to his current consultancy with Beach House Pictures/ Space Lion Studios, where he continues to advise on branded content initiatives for international streaming platforms and commercial productions. His decision to maintain both roles reflects his strong belief in content and story-led marketing and communications.As a storyteller and communications strategist, Lee has worked on some of Singapore's most memorable public campaigns for multiple government ministries and statutory boards, including landmark projects for the Prime Minister's Office and various national agencies.His career includes strategic leadership roles at Protocol as creative director and Tribal Worldwide as head of content strategy, where he transformed a social media content team into disruptive communications strategists, securing retainer accounts from both government and commercial sectors.At Tribal, he developed a client-education masterclass for brand storytelling that continues to be in demand regionally.Lee's appointment enhances APRW's capabilities across its specialised studio, the agency said in a statement. For Knowledge Studio by APRW (KnowS), the agency's media training arm, Lee brings his experience teaching behavioural communications strategies to post-graduate students at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, along with his masterclass development expertise from Tribal Worldwide.



His deep understanding of narrative techniques and audience psychology will expand KnowS' offerings to include strategic storytelling workshops and content strategy training for C-suite executives.



For Digital Studio by APRW, which provides end-to-end digital solutions including performance marketing, video production, and content marketing, Lee's consultancy role at Beach House Pictures enables him to bridge the gap between premium content production and strategic digital campaigns. His channel-agnostic approach and experience leading integrated campaigns for global streaming platforms will help Digital Studio expand into transmedia storytelling and branded entertainment solutions.





"We are thrilled that Benjamin is joining our team at APRW," said Cho Pei Lin, managing director of APRW. "His proven ability to deliver groundbreaking communications solutions, combined with his deep relationships across Singapore's public and private sectors, will significantly strengthen our strategic capabilities and creative excellence across both our Knowledge Studio and Digital Studio offerings."





"I believe the future of effective communications lies at the intersection of authentic storytelling and strategic messaging," said Lee. "Joining APRW allows me to expand my impact across the regional communications landscape while expediting branded content opportunities for clients. This enables me to bring both strategic depth and creative execution excellence to APRW's clients, particularly in developing campaigns that transcend traditional PR boundaries."



Known for his channel-agnostic approach and creative versatility, Lee has been writing and co-writing theatrical productions for the past 20 years, including shows for notable performers such as Hossan Leong and Kumar, and productions for various arts and entertainment companies.



His impact on Singapore's public communications landscape spans nearly two decades, having shaped public sector communications campaigns and strategies since 2006.



This comes as APRW continues to strengthen its regional portfolio with a series of strategic new and renewed appointments. APRW has been appointed for Superstreamer Asia, while continuing its partnerships with Tech in Asia for its 2025 Conference in Jakarta.



APRW will also support media relations for the World Robot Olympiad International Final 2025, to be held in Singapore.