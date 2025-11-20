403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Slides Amid Declining Fed Rate-Cut Expectations
(MENAFN) Bitcoin dropped over 4.4% on Wednesday, continuing its downward momentum as expectations for a US Federal Reserve rate reduction weakened further.
The leading cryptocurrency was trading at $88,640 at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday, following a dip below the $90,000 mark for the first time since April on Tuesday.
According to data from CoinMarketCap, the total value of the global cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, declined roughly 5.4% in the past 24 hours to $3.02 trillion.
Bitcoin’s market capitalization fell 5.1% over the previous day, reaching $1.76 trillion, while daily trading activity shrank by 35% to $74 billion.
The weekly losses for Bitcoin extended to 12.5% as of Wednesday. The cryptocurrency had previously dropped to $74,400 in April 2025 after US President Donald Trump’s tariffs sent shockwaves through global financial markets.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital currency by market value, also suffered, decreasing approximately 9.1% to $2,870.
The global crypto market faced pressure from uncertainties around monetary policy and the diminishing likelihood of a Fed rate cut in December.
Minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, released on Wednesday, indicated that officials were divided over whether a weak labor market or ongoing inflation posed the greater economic threat, and there was no clear consensus on the trajectory of interest rates.
The leading cryptocurrency was trading at $88,640 at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday, following a dip below the $90,000 mark for the first time since April on Tuesday.
According to data from CoinMarketCap, the total value of the global cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, declined roughly 5.4% in the past 24 hours to $3.02 trillion.
Bitcoin’s market capitalization fell 5.1% over the previous day, reaching $1.76 trillion, while daily trading activity shrank by 35% to $74 billion.
The weekly losses for Bitcoin extended to 12.5% as of Wednesday. The cryptocurrency had previously dropped to $74,400 in April 2025 after US President Donald Trump’s tariffs sent shockwaves through global financial markets.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital currency by market value, also suffered, decreasing approximately 9.1% to $2,870.
The global crypto market faced pressure from uncertainties around monetary policy and the diminishing likelihood of a Fed rate cut in December.
Minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, released on Wednesday, indicated that officials were divided over whether a weak labor market or ongoing inflation posed the greater economic threat, and there was no clear consensus on the trajectory of interest rates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment