Delhi Air Quality 'Very Poor' With AQI At 370 Some Areas 'Severe'

Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Friday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 370 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city had recorded an AQI of 391 at 4 pm on November 20. Despite the slight improvement, the city's air quality continued to remain in the ' very poor' category.

According to CPCB data, IGI Airport T3 recorded an AQI of 307, while ITO recorded 378. The Air Quality Index at Punjabi Bagh stood at 379. Other areas, such as Najafgarh (350), North Campus DU (385), Aya Nagar (340), and CRRI Mathura Road (370), also continued to experience very poor air quality.

However, air quality in some parts of the National Capital was in the 'severe' category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 418, while Ashok Vihar reported 411. Rohini and RK Puram registered an AQI of 424 and 401, respectively.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Areas such as India Gate, Akshardham and Kartavya Path were engulfed in dense smog on Friday morning. Earlier, the national capital woke up to a blanket of toxic smog on Thursday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am hitting 399, in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality showed no improvement from Wednesday, when the AQI was 392 at 9 am and 4 pm.

Courts issue directives on pollution

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Delhi Government that schoolchildren should not be made to play outdoor sports during the highly polluted winter months from November to January. Justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a plea filed by minor students, said the authorities were failing to protect children's health and must change the annual sports calendar so that no outdoor events are held during these toxic months.

Additionally, the Supreme Court directed that construction workers who have been out of work since the implementation of GRAP-3 in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan must be provided a subsistence allowance. Hearing the air pollution case, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai directed the governments of the aforesaid states to implement preventive measures to reduce air pollution and to ensure that their reviews are regularly conducted. The Supreme Court has also stated that matters concerning air pollution must be listed monthly.

GRAP-III measures in effect

In view of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III was implemented on November 11 across the national capital by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The measures aim to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement, and industrial operations. (ANI)

