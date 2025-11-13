Whale.Io Launches Weekend Sale Campaign For Crock Dentist Nfts And Unlimited Minting

Whale.io has unveiled its Weekend Sale campaign for Crock Dentist NFTs, set to begin this Friday and run through the weekend until Monday, November 17, 2025. During this limited period and offer a 50% discount on NFT minting for Whale users, reducing the standard price from 500 USDT to 250 USDT per NFT.

The campaign follows the launch of the Crock Dentist NFT collection last month, which saw over 300 NFTs minted to date and active trading on secondary marketplaces. In late October, the first airdrop was completed, distributing approximately $5,000 worth of Solana (SOL) to NFT holders. On average, recipients received around 0.19 SOL.

Minting for Whale users

Crock NFTs were introduced with an early-bird discount and an account-based minting limit, designed to encourage broader participation among users. The mint price began at 100 USDT per NFT and increased incrementally each day until reaching the current price of 500 USDT. Initially, each account could mint up to five NFTs; this limit has now been lifted following the price reaching its cap. Holders who acquired five NFTs at the initial discounted rate received approximately $85 worth of Solana (SOL) from the first airdrop, offsetting a portion of their initial cost.

Crock Dentist NFTs Generate Ongoing Rewards

Crock Dentist NFTs function as access keys to recurring airdrops linked to the performance of the Crock Dentist game, developed by Whale Originals. A portion of the game's turnover-generated through a 3% house edge (with a 97% return-to-player rate)-funds a distribution pool. This pool is periodically allocated to NFT holders via airdrops in Solana (SOL), and in future distributions, $WHALE tokens. Each NFT represents an entitlement to 0.1% of the total distribution pool, based on a fully minted collection, with holders of multiple NFTs receiving proportional allocations.

The first airdrop was conducted prior to the full minting of the collection, resulting in a distribution per NFT approximately three times higher than standard. Based on current game turnover, the upcoming airdrop is projected to exceed the value of the previous one. Airdrops are automatically sent to compatible wallets at randomized intervals, with no action required from holders beyond maintaining NFT ownership.

Weekend Campaign Details



Duration: Friday, November 14, 2025, through Monday, November 17, 2025

Mint Price: 250 USDT (regular price: 500 USDT)

Mint Limit: Removed – users may mint as many NFTs as desired Mint Location: Exclusively on whale.io/nft

With minting activity accelerating and aftermarket data reflecting increased demand for larger allocations, the removal of per-account minting limits addresses a frequently raised community request. The current mint price remains at 500 USDT per NFT, with this rate scheduled to revert to its standard level on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Transparency and Real-Time Tracking

Whale.io continues to provide full visibility into game performance through live dashboards on its platform, showing game turnover, wager volume, and projected airdrop sizes. Collection's Treasury and Royalty wallets remain publicly accessible for on-chain verification of minting, trading, and airdrops activities.

Crock Dentist remains active, with NFT minting currently available exclusively through whale.io during the ongoing campaign. Updates on campaign developments, airdrop distribution estimates, and participation guidelines are shared regularly via the official X account, @WhaleGames_en. The $WHALE token, which will feature in upcoming airdrops, serves multiple functions within the platform, including gameplay access, battlepass rewards, and future staking features. Additional utility for $WHALE is expected following the Token Generation Event (TGE).

About Whale.io

Whale.io operates an online casino and sportsbook platform featuring proprietary Whale Originals games and blockchain-integrated reward systems. The platform emphasizes transparency, community ownership, and seamless user experiences in digital gaming and asset management.

Users can discover the future of Whale.io Casino and Whale Token by checking them out here: