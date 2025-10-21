Gerard Toal
- Professor of Government and International Affairs, Virginia Tech
I am Political Geographer, the author of three books -- Near Abroad: Putin, the West and the Contest for Ukraine and the Caucasus (Oxford 2017), Bosnia Remade: Ethnic Cleansing and its Reversal (co-authored with Carl T. Dahlman) (Oxford, 2011) and Critical Geopolitics (Univ of Minnesota Press, 1996) -- and a hundred plus peer-reviewed articles and other works on global political geography, de facto states, secessionism, US foreign policy, and geopolitics. My new book is Oceans Rise Empires Fall: Why Geopolitics Hastens Climate Catastrophe (Oxford University Press, 2023).Experience
- –present Professor of Government and International Affairs, Virginia Tech
- 1989 Syracuse University, Geography
