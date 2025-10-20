Electric Mobility Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Electric Mobility Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the electric mobility market has experienced remarkable growth over the past few years. It's projected to expand from $402.05 billion in 2024 to $501.64 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%. The substantial growth recorded in the historic period is largely a result of enhancements in magnetic materials, a boom in consumer electronics, the transition to automotive electrification, the proliferation of energy-efficient appliances and advancements in medical imaging devices.

In the upcoming years, the size of the electric mobility market is projected to witness massive growth. It is estimated to amplify to $1152.54 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. This increasing trend during the forecast period is due to the expansion of the electric vehicle (ev) market, the prevalence of IoT and smart home appliances, enhancements in magnet production methods, the evolution of quantum computing, and the miniaturization of electronic devices. The forecast period will also be shaped by key trends such as renewable energy technologies, miniaturization paired with high performance, optimization of magnetization techniques for better efficiency, magnetic resonance wireless charging, and a focus on sustainability and recycling.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Electric Mobility Market?

The surge in demand for electric vehicles is likely to power the expansion of the electric mobility market in the future. Electric vehicles, also known as EVs, are cars mainly or completely powered by electricity stored in rechargeable batteries. They play a significant role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, as well as reliance on fossil fuels. This contributes to a more eco-friendly transport system that encourages electric mobility. To illustrate, CITAevcharger, a UK-based firm offering smart electric vehicle solutions, reported in April 2024 that the UK now boasts of 1,000,000 fully electric vehicles on its streets. This suggests a significant 18% growth in battery-electric car sign-ups during 2023. Battery-powered cars made up 15.2% of total car sign-ups in March 2024, which represents a substantial increase of 40% compared to 2022 when only 265,000 battery-operated cars had been registered. Additionally, forecasts point to the UK requiring approximately 2.3 million charging stations by 2030 to accommodate this burgeoning market. Therefore, this growing demand for electric cars is fuelling the expansion of the electric mobility market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Electric Mobility Market?

Major players in the Electric Mobility include:

. Volkswagen AG

. Toyota Motor Corporation

. Mercedes-Benz Group AG

. Ford Motor Company

. General Motors Company

. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

. SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Hyundai Motor Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Electric Mobility Industry?

Leading firms in the electric mobility sector are channeling their efforts towards innovation in electric mobility to solidify their market position. The integrated E-powertrain system is a unified, inclusive electric powertrain that incorporates the motor, power electronics, and energy storage components for efficient operation of an electric vehicle. For example, in May 2023, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a tech firm rooted in Germany, introduced AXTrax 2, a versatile, integrated, axle-based e-powertrain mechanism that facilitates the electrification process across varied types of commercial vehicles. This paves the way for sophisticated digital and telematics systems to share and exchange information concerning e-axle systems via the controller area network bus. The AxTrax 2 is an axle-focused system that takes the place of the engine, transmission, driveshaft, differential, and traditional axle to electrify a commercial vehicle. This configuration optimizes the room for battery storage and boosts the manufacturer's design adaptability for impending electric mobility paradigms.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Electric Mobility Market Growth

The electric mobility market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters, Electric Motorized Scooters, Electric Motorcycles

2) By Drive: Belt Drive, Chain Drive, Hub Drive

3) By Battery: Lead Acid Battery, Li-Ion Battery, Other Batteries

4) By End-User: Personal, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Electric Bikes: Pedal-Assist Electric Bikes, Throttle-Control Electric Bikes

2) By Electric Scooters: Stand-Up Electric Scooters, Sit-Down Electric Scooters

3) By Electric Motorized Scooters: Folding Electric Scooters, Off-Road Electric Scooters

4) By Electric Motorcycles: City Electric Motorcycles, Sports Electric Motorcycles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Electric Mobility Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region was leading in the electric mobility market. It is anticipated that Europe will experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report on the electric mobility market includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

