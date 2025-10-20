Makkah Hotel And Towers Secures Best Luxury City Hotel In Makkah, Setting New Standards In Luxury

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), a global recognition platform that is dedicated to celebrating pinnacle achievements in the luxury industry, proudly announces thathas been honored with the title of

Makkah Hotel and Towers, an iconic symbol of luxury and hospitality in the holy and lively city of Makkah, is renowed for its exquisite design that boasts a perfect harmony of traditional Arabian hospitality and modern luxury.

With elegantly appointed rooms and suites offering breathtaking views of the Holy Haram, the hotel is designed to cater to the needs of discerning pilgrims, business travelers, and leisure guests alike.

The spacious accommodations are complemented by sophisticated and tastefully decorated interiors that blend Islamic heritage with contemporary design elements. From elegantly appointed rooms and suites to world-class dining options and a range of exclusive services, including 24-hour concierge, multi-lingual staff, and exclusive access to the VIP Royal Club Lounge, the hotel ensures that every guest's stay is marked by luxury and convenience that goes above and beyond.

What's more, the hotel features a diverse range of delectable dining options, from traditional Arabian cuisine to international culinary delights, ensuring that guests can enjoy a variety of flavors during their stay.

Saad Khayat, Cluster GM at Makkah Hotel and Towers, expressed his gratitude, stating,“We are incredibly honored to receive this Luxury Lifestyle Award for the category of Best Luxury City Hotel in Makkah. This commendation highlights the hard work and devotion of our team, who strive daily to provide our guests with the highest level of service and comfort. We extend our deepest thanks to our valued guests and Luxury Lifestyle Awards for this remarkable recognition.”

Makkah Hotel and Towers' victory in the highly competitive category of Best Luxury City Hotel underscores its dedication to setting the highest standards of luxury and hospitality for the whole of Makkah, while remaining committed to delivering exceptional experiences, luxury and comfort.

