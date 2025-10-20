Samsung Art Store Collection Brings Art Basel Paris To Living Rooms

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the release of a new 22-work collection in collaboration with Art Basel Paris 2025, bringing the creative spirit of the fair into homes around the world. The collection is available on Samsung Art TVs through Samsung Art Store, turning everyday interiors into living galleries.

The new collection highlights artists who are redefining how contemporary art reflects the world we live in. Reflecting the“now” of global culture, the collection brings together artists from Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America, offering a snapshot of the conversations shaping art in 2025.

Pascale Marthine Tayou's Dreams in Giza brings his distinctive lens to questions of migration, hybridity, and cultural exchange, connecting global stories to personal stories. Ludovic Nkoth's works, including The Wait and A Day's Weight, confront the complexities of belonging and diaspora with striking emotional intensity.

Together, these works capture the urgency of today's cultural dialogue. They are presented alongside new additions from Tanja Nis-Hansen, Miao Ying, Robert Brambora, Jessy Razafimandimby, and others. Artists whose practices expand the global conversation and highlight the diversity of perspectives shaping art today.

“This collection is about the present moment of art,” says Daria Greene, Head of Content and Curation for Samsung Art Store.“Samsung Art Store continues to expand not only in scale but in perspective, with Art Basel highlighting the vitality of today's artists and the urgency of their voices from Paris to millions worldwide.”

Unveiled during Art Basel Paris 2025, the collection reflects the fair's role as a stage for what is most relevant right now in contemporary culture. At the Samsung's booth, visitors can experience the works displayed on Samsung Art TVs, seeing how technology transforms a television into a space for cultural connection.

Art Basel Paris captures the cultural energy of today, but its influence can be fleeting. By making this collection available on Samsung Art Store, Samsung ensure these works continue to resonate long after the fair, turning temporary encounters into lasting experiences at home.

“At Art Basel Paris, the experience goes beyond the works on display to the conversations they inspire,” said Clément Delépine, Director of Art Basel Paris.“With our second edition in the iconic Grand Palais, collaborating with Samsung allows those conversations to reach audiences worldwide in new and meaningful ways.”