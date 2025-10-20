Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amazon's Cloud Services Hit By Global Outage

2025-10-20 06:02:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: A global outage hit Amazon's cloud services on Monday, the maintenance site for the subsidiary said, disrupting many websites and services including Amazon Prime, Perplexity, Fortnite, Alexa, Snapchat and Duolingo.

Messages on the maintenance site for Amazon Web Services (AWS) confirmed "increased error rates" for multiple services and said its engineers were working to restore operations.

