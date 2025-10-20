Amazon's Cloud Services Hit By Global Outage
Paris: A global outage hit Amazon's cloud services on Monday, the maintenance site for the subsidiary said, disrupting many websites and services including Amazon Prime, Perplexity, Fortnite, Alexa, Snapchat and Duolingo.
Messages on the maintenance site for Amazon Web Services (AWS) confirmed "increased error rates" for multiple services and said its engineers were working to restore operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment