403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AWS Outage Sparks Service Interruptions
(MENAFN) A significant disruption at Amazon Web Services (AWS) triggered extensive issues across various websites and digital services, impacting a broad spectrum of sectors including entertainment streaming, financial operations, communication platforms, and media outlets.
The incident, which took place on Monday, interfered with the functionality of several high-profile organizations.
Among those affected were Amazon's own site, Disney+, Lloyds Bank, Lyft, The New York Times, Reddit, and Zoom, causing delays and temporary service unavailability.
According to AWS, they encountered “increased error rates and latencies” in several of their services.
The cloud giant stated it was “working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery” and soon after mentioned making “significant” headway, assuring users that more information would follow.
The company traced the root of the problem to a specific component of its infrastructure located in the eastern United States.
However, no immediate clarification was offered regarding what led to the failure in that region.
This event recalls a similarly disruptive episode in July 2024, when a global Microsoft Windows malfunction was triggered by a faulty software update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, resulting in widespread operational shutdowns.
The incident, which took place on Monday, interfered with the functionality of several high-profile organizations.
Among those affected were Amazon's own site, Disney+, Lloyds Bank, Lyft, The New York Times, Reddit, and Zoom, causing delays and temporary service unavailability.
According to AWS, they encountered “increased error rates and latencies” in several of their services.
The cloud giant stated it was “working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery” and soon after mentioned making “significant” headway, assuring users that more information would follow.
The company traced the root of the problem to a specific component of its infrastructure located in the eastern United States.
However, no immediate clarification was offered regarding what led to the failure in that region.
This event recalls a similarly disruptive episode in July 2024, when a global Microsoft Windows malfunction was triggered by a faulty software update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, resulting in widespread operational shutdowns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment