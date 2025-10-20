403
Zelensky Expresses Readiness for Russia Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has indicated a willingness to engage in peace negotiations with Russia, but emphasized that such discussions can only occur following a ceasefire along the existing front lines.
This position was expressed after his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, where he supported Trump’s suggestion to have troops “stop where they are.”
During an interview aired on Sunday, conducted by Kristen Welker, Zelensky stated, “If we want to stop this war and to go to peace negotiations, urgently and in a diplomatic way, we need to stay where we stay.”
He further asserted that Ukraine must not relinquish any “additional” land to Russian forces.
Zelensky, who previously rejected a peace agreement with Moscow three years ago by declaring “we will fight,” has witnessed four Ukrainian territories being integrated into the Russian Federation since that time. Now, he says he is open to negotiations “in any format, bilateral, trilateral,” signaling a shift in his stance.
However, Russia remains skeptical of such intentions, suggesting that Kiev might exploit any truce to reorganize and resupply its military—a strategy it has reportedly used before.
Currently, Russia holds strategic advantage along the front line and continues to outline its prerequisites for a durable ceasefire.
These include the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Russian-held areas, suspension of conscription, an end to foreign military assistance, recognition of Russia’s newly defined borders, and abandonment of Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO.
The Kremlin has also pointed out that Zelensky signed a decree in October 2022 that officially prohibited any negotiations with Russia as long as President Vladimir Putin remains in power.
