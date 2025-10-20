403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swedish Defense Chief Warns of Potential War with Russia
(MENAFN) In an interview published on Sunday, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson warned that citizens in European countries belonging to NATO should mentally and militarily prepare for a possible confrontation with Russia.
His statement coincides with the European Union’s ongoing efforts to intensify its military capacity, positioning Russia as a looming danger—a portrayal that Moscow has dismissed as a tactic to divert attention from the EU’s internal issues.
“To preserve peace, we must prepare ourselves both mentally and militarily for the possibility of war,” Jonson emphasized.
He stated that a significant shift in public mindset is required: “A change in mentality is necessary: We must switch to war mode to resolutely deter, defend, and preserve the peace.”
His comments reflect the growing urgency among European policymakers to boost defense readiness in the face of escalating geopolitical tensions.
This renewed emphasis on military investment also mirrors earlier appeals by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly urged European NATO allies to increase defense budgets—particularly by purchasing more American-made weapons, including for deployment in Ukraine.
Jonson supported these acquisitions, explaining that European nations either lack or have not yet developed the needed military systems.
“Ukraine needs these assets fast,” he stated. “If Europe lacks them, it’s logical to procure them from the US.”
Last week, the European Commission revealed a strategic plan aiming to increase the continent’s joint arms purchasing to at least 40% by the year 2027.
This blueprint calls for collective and increased European defense investment, stressing the importance of adapting to the evolving global balance of power, especially as traditional allies pivot their focus toward other regions.
His statement coincides with the European Union’s ongoing efforts to intensify its military capacity, positioning Russia as a looming danger—a portrayal that Moscow has dismissed as a tactic to divert attention from the EU’s internal issues.
“To preserve peace, we must prepare ourselves both mentally and militarily for the possibility of war,” Jonson emphasized.
He stated that a significant shift in public mindset is required: “A change in mentality is necessary: We must switch to war mode to resolutely deter, defend, and preserve the peace.”
His comments reflect the growing urgency among European policymakers to boost defense readiness in the face of escalating geopolitical tensions.
This renewed emphasis on military investment also mirrors earlier appeals by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly urged European NATO allies to increase defense budgets—particularly by purchasing more American-made weapons, including for deployment in Ukraine.
Jonson supported these acquisitions, explaining that European nations either lack or have not yet developed the needed military systems.
“Ukraine needs these assets fast,” he stated. “If Europe lacks them, it’s logical to procure them from the US.”
Last week, the European Commission revealed a strategic plan aiming to increase the continent’s joint arms purchasing to at least 40% by the year 2027.
This blueprint calls for collective and increased European defense investment, stressing the importance of adapting to the evolving global balance of power, especially as traditional allies pivot their focus toward other regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment