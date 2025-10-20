403
Japan’s LDP, JIP to form coalition government
(MENAFN) Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the main opposition Japan Innovation Party (JIP) reached an agreement on Monday to establish a coalition government, setting the stage for LDP leader Sanae Takaichi to become the country’s first female prime minister.
The deal came after a phone discussion between Takaichi and JIP chief Hirofumi Yoshimura, according to reports. The move follows the end of a 26-year alliance between the LDP and the Komeito party, signaling a significant realignment in Japan’s political landscape.
Takaichi, a staunch conservative and close ally of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, made history earlier this month when she was elected as the first female leader of the LDP. Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on her appointment as prime minister on Tuesday.
In Japan’s 465-seat lower house, the LDP holds 196 seats. A prime minister must secure 233 votes for election. The opposition comprises the Constitutional Democratic Party with 148 seats, the JIP with 35, the Democratic Party for the People with 27, and Komeito with 24.
Together, the LDP and JIP hold 231 seats, two short of a majority. However, Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, recently indicated his willingness to cooperate with Takaichi on policy areas where their positions overlap, potentially bridging the gap.
