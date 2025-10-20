'Adam Zampa' Asked For Abhishek Sharma's Contact? Ashwin Shares Whatsapp Chat Netizens Quip 'Give DSP Siraj's Number'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ravichandran Ashwin shared an experience with fans by recounting a humorous run-in with a scammer who was impersonating Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa. In a chat revealed by former Indian spinner, the fraudster attempted to obtain the phone numbers of Indian cricketers like Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and others but Ashwin outsmarted him with a witty response.

Mohammed Shami was quick to comment, stating, he too experienced it earlier, saying,“Same msg mujhe bhi aya tha bhai main samjh gaya tha koi 420 log hai isk picche (I got the same message too, brother. I figured out that some scammer was behind it")

What happened?

A number from the United Arab Emirates messaged Ashwin, referring to him as 'brother' and requesting contact details of Indian cricketers. When Ashwin didn't respond, the scammer went as far as trying to call him.

Ashwin then played along, telling the scammer he would be 'sending the list shortly' and even asked if the list was 'enough' or if he also wanted former captain MS Dhon 's number. The scammer claimed to already have Dhoni's number and even sent a contact card mentioning "MS Dhoni Indian Cricketer". When the prankster asked Ashwin to share 'all' the player contacts he had, Ashwin humorously replied,“Compiling in Excel” and“Preparing it for you”.

One of the users asked,“How did he get your number”. Another said,“Next time he'll say 'bro send Kohli's too, need for fantasy team”. A third reacted,“Give DSP Siraj's number, he will take care”.“I don't think even Dhoni has Dhoni's number given how unreachable he generally is,” quipped an internet user.“Sir please start doing standup I can assure you will be at top within few days,” advised a user to Ashwin.

The conversation between the duo left fans in laughs.

Meanwhile, after retiring from all international cricket and concluding his IPL career in 2025, Ashwin is gearing up for a return to competitive cricket by joining the Big Bash League (BBL) starting in December. He will represent the Sydney Thunder in the eight-team competition.

Although he wasn't picked up in the recent ILT20 auction in Dubai, this means Ashwin will be available to participate in the full BBL season.