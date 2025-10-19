Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vatican warns of global race to rearmament put global peace at risk

Vatican warns of global race to rearmament put global peace at risk


2025-10-19 05:33:31
(MENAFN) The Vatican’s permanent observer to the UN cautioned on Saturday that the accelerating global arms buildup is endangering world peace and undermining the foundations of international trust and cooperation, according to reports.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia called on global leaders to renew their commitment to disarmament and reinvigorate multilateral dialogue to secure humanity’s future during his address to the General Debate of the First Committee of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

The archbishop stressed that the “spirit of diplomacy and multilateralism” that once protected humanity from the devastation of war is increasingly being replaced by “the perilous resurgence of force and fear as ways to resolve disputes.” He added that the decline in trust and dialogue is weakening international cooperation and worsening the suffering of vulnerable populations worldwide.

Caccia voiced particular concern over renewed discussions about nuclear weapons and the expansion of nuclear stockpiles. He denounced what he described as a “new arms race” fueled by the integration of AI into military systems and the spread of competition into outer space, warning that these trends represent an “unprecedented danger to humanity.”

Addressing emerging technologies, he highlighted the threat posed by lethal autonomous weapons systems and urged member states to back UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a legally binding treaty to ban such weapons by 2026.

MENAFN19102025000045017281ID1110216343

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search