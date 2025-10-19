403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New visa center to be established by Japan in Russia
(MENAFN) Japan is set to establish a new visa center in Russia to handle a growing number of applications from Russian tourists, according to a document released Friday by the Japanese Embassy in Moscow.
The embassy has formally invited commercial proposals from operators to run the center, with a final selection expected by mid-November. Officials indicated that the decision follows a sharp increase in tourist visa requests received at both the Moscow embassy and the consulate general in St. Petersburg. The tender also allows for the possible opening of an additional center in Russia’s Far East, which could provide an advantage to bidders.
Japan’s move contrasts with many European countries, which have restricted or banned Russian visitors following the 2022 escalation of the Ukraine conflict, citing security concerns and holding ordinary Russians accountable for their government’s actions.
Moscow maintains that Western sanctions ultimately harm the countries imposing them and has continued to strengthen partnerships with other regions to mitigate the impact.
The embassy has formally invited commercial proposals from operators to run the center, with a final selection expected by mid-November. Officials indicated that the decision follows a sharp increase in tourist visa requests received at both the Moscow embassy and the consulate general in St. Petersburg. The tender also allows for the possible opening of an additional center in Russia’s Far East, which could provide an advantage to bidders.
Japan’s move contrasts with many European countries, which have restricted or banned Russian visitors following the 2022 escalation of the Ukraine conflict, citing security concerns and holding ordinary Russians accountable for their government’s actions.
Moscow maintains that Western sanctions ultimately harm the countries imposing them and has continued to strengthen partnerships with other regions to mitigate the impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment