Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New visa center to be established by Japan in Russia

New visa center to be established by Japan in Russia


2025-10-19 05:03:27
(MENAFN) Japan is set to establish a new visa center in Russia to handle a growing number of applications from Russian tourists, according to a document released Friday by the Japanese Embassy in Moscow.

The embassy has formally invited commercial proposals from operators to run the center, with a final selection expected by mid-November. Officials indicated that the decision follows a sharp increase in tourist visa requests received at both the Moscow embassy and the consulate general in St. Petersburg. The tender also allows for the possible opening of an additional center in Russia’s Far East, which could provide an advantage to bidders.

Japan’s move contrasts with many European countries, which have restricted or banned Russian visitors following the 2022 escalation of the Ukraine conflict, citing security concerns and holding ordinary Russians accountable for their government’s actions.

Moscow maintains that Western sanctions ultimately harm the countries imposing them and has continued to strengthen partnerships with other regions to mitigate the impact.

MENAFN19102025000045017640ID1110216182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search